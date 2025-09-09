Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sept. 28

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and supporters will return to Fashion Island on September 28 to participate in the annual Orange County “More Than Pink” Walk to raise funds in support of Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization that works to save lives and end breast cancer forever.

Komen raised $735,000 at last year’s Walk and aims to raise $790,000 this year. The organization says it will generate critical funds that allow Komen to continue its investment in lifesaving work across the country, including research that will allow people to live longer lives with better outcomes.

This event also funds Komen’s Patient Care Center, a go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information as well as the work of Komen’s Center for Public Policy to drive state and federal policies that invest in critical programs and ensure access to affordable breast health care.

The event begins at Pacific Life in Fashion Island at 7 a.m. with community booths, music, and inspiring speeches before the actual walk commences around the streets of Fashion Island. To register for the walk or for more information, visit www.komen.org/orangecountywalk.

Why It Matters

According to information from Susan G. Komen, breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and 1 in 1,000 men in their lifetime. In 2025 alone, an estimated 316,950 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,170 women will die from the disease. Approximately 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 510 will die from it. However, some experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

In California, approximately 32,860 will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,620 will die from the disease this year. Susan G. Komen provides direct support to California residents through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen provided assistance to 2,108 patients, including $478,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

“Breast cancer doesn’t wait, and neither can we. The Orange County More Than Pink Walk is our community’s opportunity to turn compassion into action – funding the research, advocacy and care that could save your mother, sister or friend,” said Komen Vice President West Region, Megan Klink. “When we come together this fall, we’re not just walking; we’re uniting around our goal of creating a world where we do not lose another life to this disease.”

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor and Lily, Natera and Novartis are national series sponsors for the More Than Pink Walk events.

Sponsors of the 2025 Orange County More Than Pink Walk include Pacific Life, Memorial Care, Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Foundations, City of Newport Beach, Kaiser Permanente, Mentor Worldwide, Natrelle and ABC7 Los Angeles.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. They advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information.

Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.