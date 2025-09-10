Newport Beach Assemblymember Diane Dixon Recognizes September as Service Clubs Month

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) introduced HR 59 which honors the month of September as Service Clubs Month.

“Service clubs create space for people to engage in their communities and work with members towards shared goals,” said Assemblymember Dixon, “They are an integral part of communities.”

Service clubs are voluntary, nonprofit organizations that perform community service, charitable work and fundraising. Many have existed for more than 100 years. These organizations provide invaluable services to communities across California, including donating to food banks, homeless shelters and participating in disaster relief efforts. They additionally offer leadership development and scholarship opportunities for their members and young people in the community.

To further their missions, Assemblymember Dixon is planning to hold a Service Club Expo on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar. Please join her to help recognize these groups and learn more about valuable community resources.

To reserve a spot for your organization or if you have any questions, please contact Hunter.Griffiths@asm.ca.gov.

Assemblymember Diane Dixon is a pragmatic businesswoman and former Mayor of Newport Beach who represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.