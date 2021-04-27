Sweating for a Cause at CAZ Training Club and CAZ Cycle

Share this:

Ready to work out and support a good cause?

CAZ Training Club (pronounced “cause”) in Newport Beach is an outdoor fitness experience with a mission to give back to health-related charities.

Offering more than just a workout, CAZ has built a community dedicated to something bigger: sweating for a cause.

Each month, the members work towards a collective class attendance goal for the studio. Once that goal is reached, CAZ donates a portion of that month’s revenue to a health-related non-profit.

In essence, CAZ members are sweating for something greater than themselves.

Now, CAZ has upped the “sweat for a cause” ante by opening CAZ Cycle, a new boutique spin studio that offers 45-minute cycling classes surrounded by epic lighting and sound.

New memberships and packages have launched along with the new studio opening, including a CAZ Unlimited option that gives members unlimited classes at both CAZ Training Club (still on the rooftop!) and CAZ Cycle, newly opened in the original 1st floor CAZ space.

CAZ is at 100 West Coast Highway at Dover Drive in the Mariner’s Point complex. Visit https://caztrainingclub.com.