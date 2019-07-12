Talks With Purpose at SCAPE Gallery in CdM

Share this:

Wing Lam found his purpose when he co-founded Wahoo’s fish tacos: serve the best fish tacos in the world.

His wife, Kelly Lam, also found her purpose when she created the Whole Purpose, a company that builds customized, high-impact and integrative programs for individuals and corporations that provide a comprehensive approach to Mindful Wellness through a balanced lifestyle based on nutrition, physical well-being and purposeful communication.

According to Lam’s website, Mindful Wellness supports optimal well-being through nutrition, fitness and stress-reduction, resulting in a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Lam’s passion and expertise combine to create a unique connection with her clients that stems from her own personal journey towards wellness, coupled with the desire to empower others—hence the monthly seminars and events open to the public and hosted by The Whole Purpose.

There’s a Whole Purpose event called “Talks with Purpose” at Scape Gallery in Corona del Mar on July 18, and features five dynamic speakers who will share their stories of self-discovery and inspiration.

GUEST SPEAKERS

Jason Weaver: The Purpose of Leading by Example

Born in Chicago, Jason Weaver has always been surrounded by the world of entertainment. His mother Kitty Haywood, a legendary studio singer, was a staple in his young life and encouraged his pursuit of singing as well as acting. Unbeknownst to Jason, while he was perusing his dreams in acting and singing he was also touching young lives in Chicago as a positive role model. Therein lies his passion for taking a positive, humoristic approach to show today’s youth that they can be more than their surroundings.

Michelle Wulfestieg: The Purpose of Hospice

Michelle Wulfestieg had her first stroke when she was 11, which led to the diagnosis of a rare vascular brain lesion, known as an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). With no other options, she underwent two very intense forms of radiation, which caused permanent paralysis to the right side of her body. Then Michelle suffered a second devastating stroke. This time it nearly took her life as she slipped into a deep coma. Now recovered, but still physically disabled, Michelle is a motivational speaker and a talented grant writer. She is also the Executive Director of the Southern California Hospice Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients and their families.

Aviva Stanoff: The Purpose of Imperfection

Being a multigenerational maker effervesces in Aviva Stanoff’s DNA. As a child of Japanese and Russian immigrants, her dynamic creative spirit brings her a resolute dedication to being a conduit from the past to the future, a commitment that is as natural as breathing for this artisan. Her entrée into the world of the textile arts was centered around the runway, and internships at Calvin Klein Home, by graduation, Aviva’s designs for Calvin Klein were on store shelves, earning her a mention in Vogue. In 2004, Aviva launched her own line of home accessories in Brooklyn, New York. Her textiles, which are Made in the USA, are now featured in luxurious hospitality properties- Nobu, The Cosmopolitan, the Ritz Carlton, The Plaza and the Four Seasons among them.

Avalon Penrose: The Purpose of Purpose II

Avalon Penrose creates music and comedy, but above of all she is a storyteller. No subject is too personal for her to sing about, and by the end of each song you are going to know more about Avalon than you probably ever needed to know. You will laugh, you will cry, and you may feel slightly uncomfortable, but don’t worry, it’s all part of the Avalon Penrose experience.

Andrea Moni: The Purpose of Art

Andrea Moni, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, then spent her formative years on the opposite coast in Southern California. In 1993 under the tutelage of award-winning photographer Peggy Ann Jones, Moni established her own studio, winning several awards. In 1995 she and her family moved to Argentina, where she first started working with paint and color. Fluent in Spanish, she quickly became acquainted with the creative community in Buenos Aires. Andrea has nurtured her life memories, giving them new life as art, “One can’t paint the flower as it is, she explains, but rather as it is felt.”

Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Program is 6 to 8 p.m. Cost to attend is $45. Includes healthy cocktails and bites. SCAPE is at 2859 East Coast Highway. Visit TheWholePurpose.com.