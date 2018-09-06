Off the Menu Side Dish: Taste of Spain at Bluewater Grill

Share this:

Bluewater Grill in Cannery Village holds its next Second Tuesday Tastings on Sept. 11 with “A Taste of Spain,” which pairs a special Bluewater Grill seafood restaurant version of Paella, made with an exclusive blend of rice, saffron, seafood and shellfish, with a seafood tapas starter and wines from the country’s famous grape-growing regions.

Spanish Paella is usually saffron with pork, eel, squid, beans, peas, artichokes and peppers, but the version served by Bluewater restaurants is made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, chicken and Spanish chorizo sausage. I’ve had the Bluewater paella, and it’s fabulous!

The cost of each Sept. 11 pairing event is $36.95 per person, a $16 savings off the regular $53 menu price, and includes a seafood tapas starter, Bluewater’s original paella and an assortment of hand-selected wines from Spain, including a White “Rueda” and a Tempranillo.

Reservations are encouraged for sittings beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Can’t make it to the Tuesday event? You can order Spanish paella from the lunch and dinner menus throughout the remainder of the month. During this time, the featured Spanish wines will be available by the glass at the menu price.

Visit bluewatergrill.com.