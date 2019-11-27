Thanksgiving Dining Roundup 2019

Share this:

Compiled by Laura Wise | NB Indy

Back Bay Bistro

Back Bay Bistro welcomes guests to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a festive gourmet buffet in an unforgettable waterfront atmosphere. For those who wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal from the comfort of their own home, Back Bay Bistro offers Thanksgiving to-go. Call ahead by Nov. 22 to reserve your professionally prepared whole turkey and a selection of favorite holiday sides. Thanksgiving buffet: 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and is $52 for adults, add $8 for endless champagne or mimosas; $25 for children 10 years and under; Thanksgiving to-go: Pick up your meal on Thursday 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m., it’s $150 for complete dinner, serves 4–6. To make a reservation for the buffet call (949) 729-1144. To reserve your Thanksgiving meal to go, call the catering office at (949) 729-3800.

Bayside Restaurant

Bayside Restaurant gives thanks for its Newport Beach customers with a special Thanksgiving dinner, served 1–8:30 p.m., with live entertainment from 4:30–8:30 p.m. The three-course prix-fixe turkey dinner is $55 per person and $25 per kid (12 and under). A la carte menu also available. Call (949) 721-1222 or visit BaysideRestaurant.com.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow offers a three-course Thanksgiving meal with starters, entree, and dessert from 1–9 p.m. Starters include butternut squash raviolis and lobster bisque soup. Many entree choices available in three price tiers includes pan roasted turkey breast ($49), filet mignon ($59), and northern Australian lobster tail ($69). Kids menu is also available. To reserve your table call (949) 673-6585.

Fleming’s

Let Fleming’s host Thanksgiving so you can spend time toasting with those who matter most. Hearts will be full and so will your plates. Choose between the herb-roasted turkey or tender petite filet mignon, both served with all the trimmings. Reservations begin at 11 a.m. for a three-course Thanksgiving feast starting at $52 per guest. For reservations call (949) 720-9633 or visit FlemingSteakHouse.com

Five Crown

Five Crowns invites you to celebrate Thanksgiving like royalty with world-class menu offerings, warm hospitality and an unforgettable atmosphere. The festive menu boasts the classic oven roasted free range turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered Blue Lake green beans, and house made cranberry compote. Prime rib of beef is served in the traditional manner with au jus, Yorkshire pudding, organic whipped cream horseradish and choice of side. Indulge with the “Best of Both” for a portion of prime rib and side of turkey with all the seasonal accompaniments. Thanksgiving Day reservations are currently available with seating from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Valet parking is available. To make a reservation call (949) 760-0331.

Hornblower Champagne Brunch Cruise

Cheers to a stress-free and mess-free Thanksgiving. Give thanks for scenic views and grand cuisine as you clink bottomless champagne glasses with your loved ones, dine on festive brunch buffet of holiday favorites, and enjoy live entertainment on this 2-hour trip around the harbor. Celebrate turkey day in the bay! Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m., cruise is from 12–2 p.m. Adults are $75, children ages 4–12 are $45. Seniors and military are $55. Dinner cruise also available. Call (949) 631-2469 or visit Hornblower.com

Mayor’s Table – Lido House

Eat, drink and be merry at Mayor’s Table, located in Lido House Hotel on the Balboa Peninsula. Served family-style, this modern take on the classic Thanksgiving dinner includes scrumptious deviled eggs and kale salad starters, with other menu highlights including: Roasted heritage turkey breast, fall spiced braised short ribs, hasselback fall squash, and applewood smoked potatoes and gravy. Guests can end the night with pumpkin and bourbon pecan pie, along with a turkey sandwich to take home. $80 per adult, $50 per child under 12. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.com or LidoHouseHotel.com.

Oak Grill Thanksgiving Buffet Feast – Fashion Island Hotel

Chef Brittany Valles and her culinary team will create a bountiful Thanksgiving buffet to be oh-so-thankful for — traditional, yet contemporary OC-style. From 11 a.m.–3 p.m., stations offer all the brunch foods that families and friends crave from breakfast pastries and breads and omelets made-to-order to selections from the carving station, salads and chilled seafood and so many other festive favorites. Then, from 3–7 p.m., the holiday fare at the stations will be changed over to celebratory hearty dinner choices galore, of course including turkey and all the fixings. There will also be a kids station at both buffets, as well as many desserts to please all sweet cravings. The day will be filled with live entertainment and a photo booth is there to capture happy Thanksgiving memories. $110 per adult, $40 per child ages five to 12. Free for children four and under. Reservations available by calling (949) 706-5466.

Pelican Hill Resort

Thanksgiving at Pelican Hill is conducted with the same elegance and attention to detail as everything else they do. Enjoy traditional holiday fare in one their ocean-view settings, as well as live entertainment and activities for the whole family. It’s the perfect setting to give thanks for life’s bounty. For reservations email [email protected], visit pelicanhill.com, or call (877) 576-1345.

Thanksgiving Ballroom Brunch, buffet includes classic dishes, accompanied by live entertainment and children’s activities from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Reservations recommended. $135 per adult; $65 per child ages 5–12.

buffet includes classic dishes, accompanied by live entertainment and children’s activities from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Reservations recommended. $135 per adult; $65 per child ages 5–12. Andrea Ristorante. Enjoy a rustic Tuscan holiday menu in the dining room or on the ocean-view terrace from 4–10 p.m. for $150 per adult, $210 per adult with wine pairing.

Enjoy a rustic Tuscan holiday menu in the dining room or on the ocean-view terrace from 4–10 p.m. for $150 per adult, $210 per adult with wine pairing. Pelican Grill. All-day prix fixe menu and liver entertainment from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. $125 per adult; $185 per adult with wine pairing; $60 per child.

All-day prix fixe menu and liver entertainment from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. $125 per adult; $185 per adult with wine pairing; $60 per child. Coliseum Pool & Grill. A classic California breakfast buffet is available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m., plus specials all day. Breakfast buffet is $72 per adult and $36 per child.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Tavern House is pleased to announce they will be serving their first annual Thanksgiving dinner. Menu includes three-course for $55 and kids turkey dinner for $22. Large parties are welcome, but urge you to call early for reservations at (949) 673-8464. Reservations are available from 1–7 p.m.

Waterline at Balboa Bay Resort

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Day filled with family, friends, live music and delicious culinary experiences at Waterline. The three-course prix fixe menu features traditional favorites, family-style sides, and a few seasonal twists. $90 per person, $45 per child. Visit BalboaBayResort.com or call (949) 645-5000.

*All Thanksgiving Menu prices do not include tax or gratuity.