The 41st Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery Struts Its Way to Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach April 27 in Celebration of Fashion and Purpose

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery is one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated charitable fundraisers and social events, and is going on its 41st year.

This year’s philanthropy event, entitled “Generations of Generosity,” will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Featuring Orange County’s most prominent executives and community leaders modeling a full range of menswear, the Gentlemen’s Haberdashery provides major funding for the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana, and shines a spotlight on the incredible impact the Retreat Center makes in the local community.

The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart to provide religious and integrity formation and avenues of faith development for children, youth, adults and families.

The safe, secure and caring Center welcomes more than 12,000 attendees each year, many from local parishes and schools.

To RSVP or learn more, visit https://gentlemenshaberdashery.com.

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery was conceived in 1978 when the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart asked then-Orange County Supervisor Thomas F. Riley and his wife, Emma Jane, for support in raising funds to expand the Sisters’ Heart of Jesus Retreat Center.

Supervisor and Mrs. Riley joined with Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman and CEO Anthony R. Moiso and wife, Melinda, in 1983 to chair this annual event. With the passing of Supervisor Riley (1998) and Mrs. Riley (1999), Tony and Melinda Moiso and George and Eden O’Connell continued the legacy of leadership as the Haberdashery’s co-chairs.