The Bar Method Newport Beach Announces Studio Opening

The Bar Method Newport Beach recently announced the opening of its new studio, located at 177 Riverside Ave., in Newport Beach, officials announced in a press release recently.

The business offers “challenging, smart and personalized workout that is safe and effective for clients spanning a wide range of abilities, including those with physical limitations and injuries,” officials wrote in the Oct. 16 message.

Physical therapists help guide and create “The Bar Method” technique, the announcement explains. Instructors take yearly certification exams and receive lessons on anatomy and hands-on adjustments.

“As a passionate member of The Bar Method community for over 10 years and someone who saw transformative results in my own body, I felt compelled to bring this multifaceted workout experience back to the area,” Bar Method Newport Beach owner Danielle Duley said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to offer classes taught by an experienced team of instructors that have undergone lengthy, rigorous training and are focused on contributing to the health and wellness of the local community.”

A grand opening event will be held Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free to the public. The event will feature complimentary classes and experiences with local brands. Attendees will enjoy a fresh-pressed juice tasting with Tribest Life, a nutritious bar tasting with BuffBake, a skincare sampling from Drunk Elephant, first access to Goldsheep’s Holiday collection, a Kombucha tasting with Citizen Water Co., and more.

The Bar Method Newport Beach is also offering a limited number of low priced “founders memberships” that offer special benefits, including unlimited monthly classes, exclusive access to all studio workshops, 20 percent off all retail, ten guest passes, and complimentary membership freeze.

Grand opening attendees that purchase a membership or class package will receive an gift bag stocked with Bar Method apparel and goodies from its community partners including: Tribest Life, BuffBake, Drunk Elephant, Citizen Water Co., The Whole Purpose, Peatos, MedTerra CBD, and more.

For more information, visit barmethod.com/locations/newport-beach.