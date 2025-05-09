The Drake Gives Annual Fundraiser Benefits Music Education in Orange County’s Underserved Public Schools

On April 10, The Drake Gives hosted a sold-out fundraising evening at the iconic Drake Restaurant in Laguna Beach, celebrating the power of music in unforgettable style. Surrounded by stunning ombré floral arrangements inspired by sunset hues, guests were immersed in a vibrant atmosphere that beautifully reflected the night’s theme and mission.

The evening opened with the rich sounds of world-class trumpeter and vocalist Matt Von Roderick, followed by inspiring remarks from The Drake Gives founder Alec Glasser and Save The Music’s Western Regional Program Director Tonya Hylton.

A heartfelt moment was experienced when Byrant Elementary’s music teacher Frances Azze and 6th grade student Myah Tapia spoke about the impact that The Drake Gives has had on their lives.

Chef Paul Gstrein and Chef Nick Gstrein delighted guests with tray passed appetizers and a decadent five-course dinner and wine pairings, while a live auction featured exclusive experiences, including a Turks & Caicos getaway for 15 and a VIP Grand Opening package at The Drake On Sunset, opening winter 2025.

International singer-songwriter David Aldo brought the night to a soulful close, serenading guest with smooth vocals that kept the dance floor lively.

Key sponsors for this year’s annual fundraiser included the UCI Foundation, 27 Diamonds Interior Design, and The Drake.

The Drake Gives has now raised over $750,000 since inception, empowering over 17,000 students with access to music education.

“I’m deeply grateful for the incredible support of our generous community and the unwavering commitment of our dedicated sponsors,” said Glasser. “Together, we’re driving generational change in the lives of young people through the transformative power of music. As we look ahead to the next chapter of The Drake Gives, we’re inspired by the possibilities and humbled by the impact we’re already seeing through our nonprofit work.”

Founded in 2021 by Alec Glasser, The Drake Gives is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to music education for underserved youth. Inspired by Alec’s own life-changing experience learning saxophone in a public school at age 12, the organization aims to ensure every child has the same opportunity to discover the transformative power of music.

In 2022, The Drake Gives launched a strategic partnership with Save The Music Foundation to bring sustainable music programs to Orange County public schools, providing students with access to instruments, instruction, and the academic and emotional benefits music education fosters.

In 2023, the nonprofit deepened its mission by teaming with UC Irvine’s School of Social Ecology to launch The Alec Glasser Center for the Power of Music & Social Change. This groundbreaking initiative explores how music can be a catalyst for individual growth, social transformation and improved community well-being—both locally and globally.

Visit www.thedrakegives.org for more information.