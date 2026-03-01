The Drake Gives Fundraiser Returns April 23: A Night of Music and Inspiration in Laguna Beach

Taking center stage at Laguna Beach’s famous Drake restaurant on April 23rd at 5:30 p.m., The Drake Gives comes alive with a soulful fundraising celebration that will indulge the senses through an immersive dining experience.

This intimate and highly curated fundraiser at The Drake in Laguna Beach has been developed with the guidance of 2026 Committee Chairs including Lourdes Nark, Wendy Tenebaum, Lucy Donahue, Jerry Mandel and James Cueva.

Celebrating in the beautiful surroundings of The Drake, the evening will begin with a lively champagne reception followed by an Italian-inspired multi-course dinner with thoughtfully paired wines.

Guests will enjoy live musical entertainment from internationally renowned singer-songwriter David Aldo and a special student performance during the program, along with an engaging live auction featuring distinctive experiences—all in support of music education programs in local public schools across Orange County.

For tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/N82/.

The Drake Gives continues to grow its impact each year, with over $750,000 in funding raised to date and over 17,000 students served with music education. Limited tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

“I learned to play music in a public-school classroom, and it opened doors I never imagined. Being able to help create those same opportunities for students today is incredibly meaningful. Our donors and supporters make that possible year after year,” said Alec Glasser, founder of The Drake Gives and owner of The Drake Restaurant.

The Drake Gives is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to music education and using music as a powerful tool to strengthen individuals and communities.

With a focus on underserved public schools, the foundation provides students with instruments, instruction, and creative opportunities supporting academic growth, social-emotional development, and a lifelong connection to music.

Founded by restaurateur and philanthropist Alec Glasser, The Drake Gives is inspired by his own experience learning to play the saxophone in public school—an opportunity that profoundly shaped his life. Today, the foundation works to ensure that all children, regardless of background, have access to the same transformative power of music.

The Drake Gives is also proud to collaborate with the University of California, Irvine on the Alec Glasser Center for the Power of Music & Social Change, advancing research, education, and community impact locally and globally.

Learn more about The Drake Gives at https://www.thedrakegives.org/