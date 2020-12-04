City of Newport Beach Encourages Remote Service Amid Rising COVID Cases

Share this:

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase throughout the state and county, Newport Beach has reduced in-person services at City Hall and other City facilities, at least through the end of the year.

The City is encouraging the public to handle most transactions virtually, either through phone, e-mail or the web at www.newportbeachca.gov.

At City Hall, the permit center and cashier’s office will remain open to the public. The Central Library will continue to be open at 25 percent capacity.

All City services will continue. Essential workers such as public safety, public works, code enforcement and building inspectors will continue to work on-site.