The NOW Massage Opens First Orange County Boutique in Corona del Mar

The NOW Massage, a growing franchise disrupting the wellness space with high quality, affordable massage services in an inspired setting, has opened its first Orange County location in Corona del Mar.

Located at 2600 East Coast Highway, Now Massage is owned and operated by Orange County residents Jamie Fox and Mike Nash.

“After building a loyal following of guests and Ritual Members at our Long Beach boutique, we are excited to be bringing The NOW’s next-level massages and nourishing products to Corona del Mar,” said Franchise Owner Jamie Fox.

Jamie and her husband Mike bring decades of sales, marketing, finance and business experience to their franchise journey with The NOW Massage.

In addition to NOW boutiques in Long Beach and Corona del Mar, the husband and wife duo plan to bring four additional locations to the Orange County area.

The NOW’s Ritual Membership offers guests an opportunity to make massage a part of their monthly or bi-monthly self-care routine with packages that include savings on massages, roll over credits, perks and more.

The NOW Massage was designed as an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within. The NOW Massage’s goal is to offer high-quality, customizable massage services without the time commitment and cost of a traditional spa. The NOW Massage’s interiors have been recognized for its elevated aesthetic, inspired by exotic destinations from around the world.

For more information, please visit thenowmassage.com.