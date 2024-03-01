Balboa Fun Zone Welcomes New Irv’s Burgers Location

Share this:

Irv is coming to Balboa Fun Zone.

Let me explain: Irv’s Burgers is opening its doors on Friday, March 1 at 600 East Bay Ave, where a pizza purveyor once served giant slices of west coast style pies.

This prime location near the Balboa Ferry will be a grab-and-go destination, offering the same signature dishes that have made other Irv’s locations a beloved burger joint.

Food Entrepreneur Lawrence Longo (owner of Irv’s Burgers, Prince Street Pizza, and several other concepts) and his team at Irv’s are bringing iconic dishes from their Los Angeles locations to Orange County, including the famous Irv’s Double and Just For You cheeseburgers, as well as the Irv’s Dog, Tuna Melt, Chili Cheese Fries and soft serve Milkshakes.

Irv’s Burgers held a grand opening party on Thursday, Feb. 29 that included free burgers, fries and milkshakes.

According to information from Irv’s, the restaurant space is 600 square feet and offers standing counters perfect for quick bites and those seeking a delicious on-the-go option. Early risers will be happy—Irv’s plans to unveil their breakfast menu in the near future.

Curious about Irv’s? Here’s the scoop: Irv’s Burgers originally opened as Queen’s Burgers in 1946. It has become an iconic brand because it was one of the first roadside burger stands on the famous Route 66. The burger stand captured the attention of passersby with a sign that said, “No Lobster, Just Burgers.”

Over the decades, the name changed to Irv’s Burgers, but it always served a classic California roadside style cheeseburger. The burger stand itself drew in the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin. It was even featured on Linda Ronstadt’s album cover, “Living in the USA.”

Ready to order? Try Irv’s Original Roadside Double Burger: two pressed to order patties, toasted bun, American cheese, Irv’s sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

You could also go for a Hebrew national hot dog or a chili dog, but Irv’s also has a pastrami sandwich, tuna melt, patty melt, BLT, and a good-old grilled cheese sandwich on the menu. Did I mention the shakes, or the floats? There, I mentioned them.

Irv’s Burgers is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open daily starting in April.

Visit https://irvsburgers.com.