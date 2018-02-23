Biz Buzz: The Resort at Pelican Hill Earns Top Honors From Forbes

The Resort at Pelican Hill and The Spa at Pelican Hill each earned the highest rating of Five Stars in the 60th annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. Recognized as a Five-Star destination unto itself for the sixth consecutive year, Pelican Hill remains Newport Beach’s first and only resort to achieve the luxury hospitality industry’s gold standard, among 199 Five-Star hotels and resorts worldwide this year.

Maintaining its distinction as the only Five-Star spa in Newport Beach, The Spa at Pelican Hill earned its ninth consecutive Five Star Award. As one of just 60 worldwide to earn the top Forbes Travel Guide rating this year, The Spa at Pelican Hill delivers an exceptional experience with, uncompromising service and extraordinary design and facilities.

“I applaud our Pelican Hill team members for their commitment to our service culture and for their achievement in delivering Five-Star guest experiences in a coastal resort destination unlike any other,” said Pelican Hill Managing Director Tom Donovan. “This honor is a testament to the team’s collective passion and genuine desire to serve the world’s most discerning travelers.”

Since opening in late 2008, The Resort at Pelican Hill has earned numerous accolades from hospitality ratings like Forbes Travel Guide and AAA, as well as respected magazines, including Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report and Wine Spectator.

Forbes Travel Guide, formerly Mobil Travel Guide, is the originator of the prestigious Five Star Rating system, and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 800 rigorous and objective standards, providing consumers the insight to make better informed travel and leisure decisions. Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide.

For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Set on 504 acres by the Pacific Ocean in Newport Beach, The Resort at Pelican Hill features 128 two-, three- and four-bedroom villas with magnificent coastal views and an unparalleled array of appointments; 204 luxuriously appointed bungalow guest rooms and suites with private terraces; a Five-Star spa with a menu of the world’s most celebrated therapies; world-class restaurants, including Andrea serving authentic Northern Italian cuisine; an iconic “Coliseum Pool,” one of the largest circular pools anywhere with tiered decks and luxurious cabanas; and Pelican Hill Golf Club with 36 dramatic holes by Tom Fazio, nearly all with ocean panoramas.

