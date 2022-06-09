Thousands of Music Lovers Turn Out for Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach June 3-5

Share this:

Thousands of jazz fans turned out for the annual Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach June 3 through 5.

Among the many notable performers playing jazz, R&B and soul music were Marion Meadows, CeeLo Green’s Tribute to James Brown, Brian Culbertson, Brian McKnight, Marcus Miller, Eric Benét, Peter White and Vincent Ingala.

Attendees also enjoyed an International Food Court, eclectic Vendor Village, VIP hospitality, and spectacular views of Newport’s Back Bay.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the excitement.