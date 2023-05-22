Thousands of Runners Compete in OC Marathon in Newport Beach

Share this:

More than 20,000 runners competed in the 2023 OC Marathon on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Nearly 30,000 spectators cheered on the runners as they made their way from Newport Center through the streets of Newport Beach and eventually to the finish line at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The weekend events included full and half marathons, OC 5K, and the Kids Run the OC “Final Mile,” focused on promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among local youth.

Title sponsor again this year was San Diego County Credit Union, one of the nation’s top credit unions that serves customers throughout Southern California including Orange County.

“SDCCU is thrilled to be returning as the title sponsor of the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon, which continues to be a very popular event in the communities we serve,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “As an engaged community partner, we are honored to bring the OC community together with running enthusiasts from all over Southern California for this exclusive event focused on fitness and health.”

The OC Marathon Running Festival kicked off on Friday, May 5 with the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, held at the OC Fair and Event Center.

The Kids Run the OC “Final Mile” took place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the OC Fair and Event Center. The OC 5K began at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, followed by the Ultimate Finish Line Party and various fun vendors.

The full marathon started at 5:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, at Newport Center Drive Loop, adjacent to Fashion Island.

Race Results

Full Marathon:

First place: Steven Martinez of Chula Vista

Second place: Emilio De La Torre of South Pasadena

Third place: Jason Yang of Los Angeles

Half Marathon:

First Place: Jordan Bramblett of Paulden, AZ

Second place: Thomas Dialynas of Newport Beach

Third place: Roosevelt Cook of Hesperia

For more information and complete race results, plus details on next year’s marathon, visit www.ocmarathon.com.