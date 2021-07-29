Toast Kitchen Donates Percent of Third Quarter Proceeds to Project Hope Alliance

Share this:

From July to September, Chef John Park and his team at Toast Kitchen + Bakery in Costa Mesa are dishing up a sweet deal by donating 10 percent of all proceeds to Project Hope Alliance, a local charitable organization dedicated to ending the cycle of homelessness among youth by equipping them with resources to reach their full potential.

From providing educational support to trusted adult mentors, Project Hope Alliance prepares children for their successful and bright futures. John Park, the Executive Chef and Owner of Toast Kitchen, is excited to continue his passion of highlighting and supporting different charitable organizations every month.

“Toast has been lovingly supporting our community and the kids of Project Hope Alliance since it opened its doors,” said Project Hope Alliance CEO, Jennifer Friend. “It has always seen and committed to serving children and youth experiencing homelessness attending school in Newport-Mesa with powerful intentionality. Toast is a cherished partner in our work to end the cycle of homelessness, one child at a time, and it deliciously shows up for our kids and community every day.”

For more information on Toast Kitchen + Bakery, visit https://www.toastkitchenbakery.com.