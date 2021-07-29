City of Hope Named One of Orange County’s Best Places to Work

Share this:

The team to beat cancer is also the team to join.

City of Hope Orange County was recently named a best place to work by Orange County Business Journal. The world-renowned center for cancer research and treatment is delivering on a $1 billion vision to expand access to its compassionate care and scientific breakthroughs in Orange County, keeping this promise to its patients and its employees.

A growing team at City of Hope Orange County is developing a network of highly specialized cancer care. The first clinical location in Newport Beach opened in 2020 and is home to nationally recognized cancer specialists offering personalized therapies backed by the organization’s powerful research engine.

The comprehensive Irvine campus’ Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is under construction and slated to open in 2022, followed by the county’s only specialty cancer hospital in 2025. When completed, City of Hope aims to bring advanced care, research, and groundbreaking cancer treatments to a community with growing needs.

City of Hope Orange County President Annette M. Walker says that making this type of vision a reality requires a special kind of team who want to be part of transforming the future of health in Orange County while keeping City of Hope’s passion, innovation and collaboration alive in the new locations.

Criteria for receiving the “Best Places to Work” designation included a rating of policies, practices, and benefits, along with employees’ satisfaction on culture, training, pay, diversity programs, and other aspects of the working environment. Selection weighed heavily on an employee survey, with the team reporting a high affinity to the organization’s mission and strategic vision to speed tomorrow’s discoveries to the people who need them today.

“It is no understatement to say that hope becomes a reality here,” said Nicole Beltran, a project manager at City of Hope Orange County. “As someone who has personally experienced the impact that cancer has, I understand what it means to truly feel supported by an organization like City of Hope. The holistic level of care and dedication to excellence is what sets City of Hope apart and has inspired my work since day one.”

Surgery scheduler Lupe Esquivel finds a similar kind of fulfillment personalizing her patient interactions at the Newport Beach location. “I love working at City of Hope because I’m able to help patients from the beginning, from the time that they enter our doors to the time that they finish with all their treatment. And we’re all very family-oriented here, so even our patients feel like our family here.”

Learn about City of Hope Orange County at www.CityofHope.org/OC.