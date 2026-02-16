‘Tomatomania’ Returns to Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar February 27—March 8

Tomato lovers rejoice: Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar is bringing back its popular Tomatomania event February 27 through March 8.

This is the 15th year that Roger’s Gardens is celebrating tomatoes with a ten-day event that features an impressive selection of more than 250 heirloom and hybrid tomato plants along with expert advice and all the supplies needed to grow tomatoes in your own garden.

This may surprise some tomato fans, but tomatoes are a flowering plant of the nightshade family and cultivated extensively for its edible fruits.

According to Britannica, tomatoes are labelled as a vegetable for nutritional purposes and are a good source of vitamin C and the phytochemical lycopene.

In addition to serving tomatoes in salads and prepared dishes, a large percentage of the world’s tomato crop is used for processing. Products include canned tomatoes, tomato juice, ketchup, puree, and paste.

Tomatoes come in various shapes, sizes and colors. For convenience in navigating the huge selection at Roger’s Gardens, tomatoes will be organized alphabetically, with special sections just for Miniatures, Tomatoes-of-the-Year, and Roger’s Recommends. And speaking of Tomato of the Year, this year’s winning tomato is Sart Roloise, which is described as “a striking and flavorful Belgian beefsteak variety” making its debut at

this year’s event. It has “luminous, ‘stained glass’ skin—golden yellow brushed with raspberry red.” Its flavor profile is said to be a low-acid, honey-sweet taste with subtle tropical pineapple notes that make it a standout for fresh eating.

According to Roger’s Gardens, Sart Roloise performs well in Southern California gardens. It is heat-tolerant and continues to set fruit even when other heirloom tomatoes slow down.

“Sart Roloise is the kind of tomato that stops people in their tracks,” said Scott Daigre, founder of Tomatomania. “It’s gorgeous, productive, and delivers an unexpected, sophisticated flavor. It’s everything we look for in a Tomato of the Year.”

At Tomatomania, guests can connect with fellow tomato lovers, explore educational videos, and speak directly with tomato experts who are on hand daily to answer questions and help ensure a successful growing season.

Bu if tomatoes are not your thing, PepperMania comes to Roger’s Gardens April 24 – May 3.

For full Tomatomania details, visit www.rogersgardens.com/pages/tomatomania.