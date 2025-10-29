Decorative Arts Society 2025-26 Speaker Series Features Acclaimed Designers & Authors

Decorative Arts Society (DARTS), a Newport Beach-based philanthropic organization dedicated to education about various forms of decorative arts and supporting local non-profits that benefit women, families, and children, has announced its 2025-26 Speaker Series.

Featuring esteemed experts on decorative arts and design, DARTS annual Speaker Series kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 14 and continues through April 14, 2026.

The Speaker Series is held at Regal Edwards Big Newport in Fashion Island. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Lectures begin at 9:45 a.m. Attendance is included with DARTS membership, and $75 for non-members. Visit https://decorativeartssociety.net/ for membership information and tickets.

“We’re excited to present our 31st Speaker Series of notable and award-winning design experts and authors,” said DARTS president Adrienne Garrison. “All of our speakers are renowned for their decorative arts expertise and the books they’ve authored, so we look forward to them sharing their fascinating stories and insights with the community.”

DARTS recently awarded over $535,000 in grants to 13 local community non-profit agencies, all of which provide critical services to Orange County women, children, and families in need. Since DARTS was founded over 30 years ago, it has provided over $4.5 million to local non-profit organizations.

Upcoming lectures on the DARTS 2025-26 Speaker Series include:

Tuesday, November 11. Aerin Lauder: Sharing Insights from Living with Flowers. Legendary hostess and style icon Aerin Lauder, founder of the global luxury lifestyle brand, AERIN, will speak about her book, “Living with Flowers.” Published by Rizzoli, the book shares Lauder’s creative ideas that bring the beauty of nature into a home via arrangements of seasonal blooms and floral patterns on wallpaper, fabric, and tabletop pieces. In “Living with Flowers,” the New York-based Lauder invites readers into her homes and gardens to illustrate the beauty and joy of all things floral.

Tuesday, February 10. D. Stanley Dixon: The Career & Work of D. Stanley Dixon. D. Stanley Dixon, an acclaimed architect based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a three-time winner of the “Southeast Architect of the Year” award given by Veranda magazine and the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, among other honors. Inspired by the pastoral landscape and historic structures of Sumner County, Tennessee where he grew up, Dixon knew from an early age he wanted to study architecture. The simplicity of materials and authentic beauty of the houses continue to inform his design philosophy today. He founded D. Stanley Dixon Architect, Inc. in 2006, and he sits on the National Board for the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art. Dixon will speak about his book, “Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon,” published by Rizzoli.

Tuesday, March 10. Caroline Gidiere: Interiors for a Life in Good Taste. Caroline Gidiere is an award-winning interior designer and tastemaker who recently released “Interiors for a Life in Good Taste,” published by Rizzoli. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Gidiere will speak about her book, which presents her extraordinary talent for color and palette in creating breathtaking interiors for herself and her clients. Her aesthetic is a modern take on traditional interiors, using beautiful pieces and classic textiles to create interiors that are fresh and timeliness. Gidiere has developed her eye for design over a lifetime, from attending school in Paris where she studied architecture, art, and literature, to extensive travels throughout the European continent. Her work has been featured in Veranda, ADPro, House Beautiful, Southern Living, Luxe and others.

April 14. Jeffry Weisman: The Magic of San Miguel de Allende. Jeffry Weisman not only received his Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in Design and his MBA from Stanford University, but he lectured in Stanford’s Design programs for 10 years. He later formed First Design, a consultancy focused on the development and licensing of an extensive range of furniture, lighting, and other product designs with his late partner, Charles Pfister. Following Pfister’s death in 1990, Weisman changed focus to residential interiors while continuing to develop and license his product designs. He and Andrew Fisher established Fisher Weisman Collection in 2000. The firm’s work, described in the New York Times Sunday Magazine as “drop dead, big city chic,” includes distinctively luxurious and innovative interiors. Weisman will discuss their interior design work and collection of handcrafted furniture, lighting, and accessories, inspired by the renovation of an 18th century home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Weisman previously authored “Artful Decoration: Interiors by Fisher Weisman,” published by Monacelli Press.

About DARTS: Celebrating 30 years of giving, the Decorative Arts Society (DARTS), is a membership organization that offers an annual lecture series by nationally and internationally renowned experts in the decorative arts, including interior design, architecture, landscape, fashion, and other aspects of the arts. Through subscriptions, donations, and other fundraising, DARTS provides grants to Orange County charities serving women, children, and families.

For more information on the Decorative Arts Society and membership opportunities, please visit www.decorativeartssociety.net.