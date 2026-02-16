Silent, Scenic and Surprisingly Powerful: Kayaking’s Timeless Appeal in Newport Harbor

What started as a mode of transportation and hunting more than 4,000 years ago has evolved into one of Newport’s favorite physical exercises, competitive sports and leisure pastimes: Kayaking.

Over the eons, the major changes to kayaks have been the materials used to build them. Toray they are primarily fiberglass, carbon fiber, or roto-molded plastics. However, the tried-and-true (and still primitive) method of propulsion has remained virtually unchanged: good old doubled-bladed paddles. And for those who kayak regularly for both exercise and passion, hand callouses below the fingers also remain a non-evolved benefit of the sport.

Silent, non-polluting and unobtrusive, kayaks can cost anywhere from several hundred dollars into the $5,000 range.

Or they can be had for between $17 and $19 per hour from Southwind Kayak Center Rental Base at 100 N. Bayside Dr., below the Coast Highway Bridge. The base is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday, during the winter and seven days a week in the warmer months. Paddle board rental fees are $13.75 per hour.

Corona del Mar resident and waterman Robert Stokes, 64, manages the facility, which has been in business for more than 30 years. To meet him, you’d think perhaps he might’ve solo-paddled down from his home state of Washington, where during his youth he totally immersed himself in water sports—everything from snorkeling to surfing. His upper-body strength matured from a life in construction and commercial fishing, with diﬀerent odd jobs in-between.

On his oﬀ hours, Stokes solo paddle boards, body surfs, and snorkels. Additionally, repetitive lifting and storing the heavy watercraft into their double-stacked storage racks negates any need for gym visits.

Many of Southwind’s clients have little to no paddling experience, so prior to novices hitting the brine, Stokes gives a short orientation on basic paddling techniques, water awareness, and what to do in the very rare chance of a capsize. One of his fundamental cautions is to be cognizant of the tides. Outflow from the Upper Bay can reach speeds above two-plus knots, while unexpected breezes will add to paddling challenges.

“Work with the winds and currents,” Stokes advises, and “know your own physical capabilities.” Stokes posts tidal information on a white board at the sign-in desk.

Most of the kayaks Southwind oﬀers are the hefty, sit-on-top variety, easy to get both on and oﬀ, and almost impossible to capsize. Nevertheless, no one is allowed captaincy without a life vest, which Southwind provides in all sizes for all sizes, and no one casts oﬀ without signing a waiver. Choice of clothing — and sunscreen — is up to each paddler.

“Our main concern is a positive customer experience,” Stokes says. “We do everything possible to make that happen.”

Beyond the joys and visual rewards of paddling the bay, kayakers are reaping amazing physical benefits, whether they realize it, or not.

Kayaking provides a full-body workout by engaging muscles in the arms, shoulders, back and core. Even legs get subtly worked, as they connect your body to the boat. Kayaking also oﬀers stress reduction by allowing the mind to disconnect from cell phones, jobs, bills and kids to focus on the moment.

Depending on physical output, kayaking improves cardiovascular health via repetitive motion through resistant moving mediums—water and air.

Should one choose, there are other kayak experiences: kayak fishing, which takes you beyond the pier and dock crowds; surf kayaking, where you join the more common surfboarding aficionados; river and whitewater kayaking, self-explanatory.

No matter which format you choose, the entire body makes constant adjustments to even the minutest of natural influences, adding the benefit of perpetual motion.

Not only does Southwind Kayak Rental Base oﬀer more than 70 kayaks and 90 paddle boards for bay excursions, but nowhere else will customers be greeted by Oz, a 15-year-old long haired chihuahua who thinks he owns the waterfront — and who single-footedly guarantees every kayaking outing begins with a smile.

Reservations can be made by calling 949-261-0200. Visit the website at https://southwindkayaks.com for more information.