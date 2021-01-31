Tommy Bahama Restaurant Deals for Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day

Share this:

The Tommy Bahama Restaurant in Corona del Mar has reopened for patio dining, but the restaurant is also offering special take-out meal packs and signature cocktails for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Weekend.

Social distancing has made watching the big game in a bar or restaurant not so social, so enjoy the Super Bowl in the comfort of your own home but let Tommy Bahama do the cooking.

Their Big Game Pack is available through online ordering for pick-up or delivery and includes everything you need to make Super Sunday truly super.

The Big Game Pack includes a duo of dips (Fire Roasted Salsa, Guacamole) and House-Made Chips, Hurricane Tots with Sriracha Aïoli, Cheeseburger and Kahula Pork Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls, Mango Habanero Chicken Lollipops with Herb Buttermilk Dressing, Cajun Panko Crusted Mac-N-Cheese, Island Slaw, and Key Lime Tarts with Macadamia Nut Shortbread Crust and Lime Zest.

This Big Game Pack is $99 and serves 4 to 6 people. Orders must be placed by Thursday, February 4. Pick-up is on Saturday, February 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Sunday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to two hours prior to start of game.

You can add a Batch Cocktail Party Pack for $80 that makes five 16oz cocktails. You can even mix and match five signature Batch Cocktails and garnishes for each cocktail.

The love of football is matched by the romance of Valentine’s Day with the Valentine’s Weekend Meal Kit To Go. The meal kit includes two Filet Mignons (6oz) with Garlic Butter and Caribbean Chile Steak Sauce, two Maine Lobster Tails (7oz) with Clarified Butter, Cauliflower Potato Mash, Grilled Asparagus, a Classic Caesar Salad, Crown Bread with Cinnamon-Nutmeg Butter, and Triple Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Mocha Mousse.

Valentine’s Weekend Meal Kits are $125 and serves two. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 11. Available Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14.

For more information, call Tommy Bahama at (949) 760-8686, or visit www.Tommybahama.com.