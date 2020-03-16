Top Oncologists Join Local City of Hope Team

Share this:

City of Hope’s recently opened Orange County facility in Newport Beach welcomes two new oncologists to the team, officials announced recently.

Drs. Hang T. Dang and Tingting Tan, noted for breakthrough cancer research and treatment, joined other experts at the local branch earlier this month, according to a March 2 press release.

“In making this move, they are part of a growing team of highly specialized physicians who are bringing breakthrough cancer research, personalized therapies, and nationally-recognized compassionate care to the local community,” the message reads.

Dang is a breast surgical oncologist and Tan is a medical oncologist who specializes in thoracic cancers.

The Newport Beach location is the first phase of City of Hope’s $1 billion investment plan for operations in OC.

“The facility houses innovative programs for early detection, prevention, and treatment, and boasts a team of highly specialized cancer experts, many with expertise unique to the diverse Orange County community,” officials explained in the message.

Dang’s specialties include oncoplastic reconstruction techniques, intraoperative radiation therapy, nipple sparing mastectomies, and same day service diagnostic breast ultrasound and biopsy procedures.

“I’m thrilled to join City of Hope, a center devoted to advances in cancer research and treatment with compassion and empathy for patients,” she said in a prepared statement.

She is also “exceptional at empowering and advocating for her patients,” hospital officials wrote in the press release.

“A child refugee of Vietnam, Dr. Dang says she feels a special connection with breast cancer patients because they, too, understand the power of resilience and hope,” the message reads.

Tan, board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine, is internationally renowned for studying the molecular signaling pathways in tumor development and cellular reaction to chemotherapy, according to City of Hope officials.

“Her groundbreaking research has been published in multiple medical and scientific journals, laying the foundation for the development of new and effective cancer treatments,” the message reads.

It’s rewarding to be part of a team where every component of cancer treatment is provided, she said in the statement.

“It’s not just about science; it’s also compassion and thoroughly understanding a person’s experience in dealing with cancer,” Tan said.

For more information, call (949) 763-2204 or visit CityofHope.org/OC.