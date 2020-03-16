Learn About Lawn Bowling at Local Club’s Open House

Share this:

The Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club is hosting their annual community open house event on May 9 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m., officials announced in a recent press release.

NHLBC invites residents interested in learning about “the sport for any age” to come down and have a fun day with free instruction and lunch.

“This is a wonderful introduction to the sport,” the message reads.

Club officials quoted Walt Disney, who was a fan of the sport, and once said that “…there is a certain camaraderie among lawn bowlers not found in any other sport. It is excellent exercise, does not take a whole day of time, and good sportsmanship is always present. Millions of Americans, not just a few thousand, should be on the green, for once a person becomes a member of a club and goes on the green, he will find that his future will be filled with untold pleasures…and many added years.”

Lawn bowling is played with bowls that have a “bias,” which means they do not roll straight, NHLBC officials explained in the press release. The object of the game is to get the bowl as close to the “jack” (little white ball) as possible. The person, or team, with the bowl close to the jack wins the point. Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours can be played on the rink.

Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club members have access to a sport with relatively inexpensive equipment cost, yearly membership fees under $200, and low daily greens fees ($1–$3).

Opportunities for social bowling for recreation, Club tournaments, Southwest Tournaments, an annual US Open for Lawn Bowling and International Tournaments are also competition options for members.

Among the members in the local club are several nationally ranked players including 2019 National Champion winners Anne Nunes, Southwest Stripes, in women’s singles, Charlie Herbert, SW Stripes, in men’s singles, Matt Baucheiro, SW Stars, in men’s pairs; and 2019 U.S. Open – Bowls USA Champions Lou Cohen (USA-SWD), Tad Dutch (USA-SWD), Ivan Hyland (USA-SWD), and Mike Ruggles (USA-SWD). The club is located at 1550 Crown Dr. N, in Corona del Mar.

For more information, call (949) 640-1022 or visit newportharborlbc.com