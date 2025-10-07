Turning Tragedy into Triumph in ‘Stronger Than You Think’ at Newport Beach Film Festival

By Camden Tucker | Special to the NB Indy

Janice Molinari and Melissa Forman’s documentary directorial debut, “Stronger Than You Think,” which screens October 19 and 22 at the Newport Beach Film Festival, tells the story of lifelong swimmer Alie Truwit, who lost her foot and later, part of her leg, to a shark, as she navigates life after an accident that changed the trajectory of her athletic career.

Molinari and Forman provide a platform to share Alie’s testimonial, letting us experience the highs and lows of her recovery through beautiful cinematography and personal, emotional interviews.

Despite facing this tragedy, Alie doesn’t lose her momentum. Although hesitant at first to step back into the water, Alie’s love and passion for swimming accelerated her recovery, along with the immense support she received from her family, friends, coach, and community. Through her drive, Alie tackled swimming championships, creating not only a personal record for herself but also for the U.S.A.

You will fall in love with Alie’s bravery and willpower as well as her wit and cheerful personality. Alie maintains a smile on her face throughout these stressful stages, leaving us in awe of her positivity as she continues to move forward.

Even though Alie’s recovery was filled with pressure, grief, adjustment, trial and error, stress, and emotions, her determination and hard work earned her a spot at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, where she competed for Team USA.

Molinari and Forman allow us to get a glimpse of the emotions and strength of Alie and her support system exuberant up close and personal. Through the inclusion of photographs of Alie’s experience and recovery, along with concurrent footage of her training and competing in her sport after the injury, the filmmakers create a space that immerses the audience in Alie’s perseverance, showcasing how she regained her mental and physical strength.

Alie’s resilience shows us that even when we feel like we’ve hit rock bottom and can’t move forward, we should look for the little miracles to help us overcome any obstacle.

Stronger Than You Think is heartwarming, motivational and inspiring, and is definitely worth watching on the big screen.

For tickets to the Newport Beach Film Festival, visit https://newportbeachfilmfest.com.