TV Icons Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery Debut Cabaret Act at Segerstrom Center January 27-29

The last time Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery were at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, they were performing a rollickingly funny cabaret show called “See Jane Sing” in the Samueli Theatre along with Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, “A Swinging Little Christmas,” hit Billboard’s Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart prior to their concert tour.

Now, Lynch and Flannery are returning to the Samueli Theatre with their acclaimed cabaret act, “Two Lost Souls,” January 27 through 29. It’s a show that Hollywood Digest Review called “an uproarious display of song and comedy.” Broadway World noted that “it sure is great that these two lost souls found one another and that they brought their weird, funny friendship onstage, too.”

According to information provided by Segerstrom Center, Lynch met comedian and singer Kate Flannery in the 1980s and have performed songs at charity events together on and off throughout the years. They began touring together several years ago.

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on “Glee.” She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” and can be seen on Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon.

Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC’s “The Office” and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” Other recent TV appearances include “New Girl,” “American Housewife,” “Another Period” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine.” Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades regularly plays comedy festivals and in and around Hollywood.

Lynch and Flannery premiered “Two Lost Souls” in 2018 at New York City’s legendary venue, The Carlyle.

Tickets start at $99 and are available at the Segerstrom Center box office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa, via phone at (714) 556-2787, or online at www.SCFTA.org.

Audience Advisory: Segerstrom Center’s updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Guests over the age of 18 must bring photo ID.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.