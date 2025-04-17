UBS Financial Advisors in Newport Beach Named Top Women Wealth Advisors by Forbes

Two financial advisors based in UBS Wealth Management’s Newport Beach office have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State lists for 2025.

Panfang “Pam” Fu has been named to the list for the fourth year, while Lynne Sebastian was named to the list for the sixth year.

“We are incredibly proud to see these talented advisors recognized for their achievements and deep commitment to providing clients with personalized, sophisticated advice, and to see so many of them recognized for many years,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Clients rely on these professionals to listen carefully and create financial plans and strategies that consider their unique goals, needs, and dreams. Congratulations to each of them on this tremendous achievement.”

The ninth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women with proven track records who manage cumulative assets of roughly $386 billion; the full list, including Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors, features 2,400 women who manage cumulative assets of about $3.6 trillion. Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms. For the full list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-women-advisors.

