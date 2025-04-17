Letter to the Editor: Andrea McElroy is Clear Choice for School Board

Andrea McElroy is the clear choice for our school board.

As a conservative, she champions values that strengthen our community: public safety and parental transparency. Andrea believes parents should have a direct say in their children’s education, with open access to curriculum and school policies. Her commitment to safety ensures our schools remain secure environments where students can thrive.

With years of community involvement, Andrea understands the challenges our schools face. She’s dedicated to fostering accountability, prioritizing student success, and protecting parental rights. Her practical approach avoids divisive politics, focusing instead on solutions that benefit all families.

This election, we need a school board member who listens to parents and prioritizes safety. Andrea McElroy will deliver both. I urge voters to support her to ensure our schools reflect our community’s values and provide a safe, transparent education system for our children.

Teri Leigh / President, Newport Harbor Republican Women