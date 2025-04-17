Easter Dining in Newport Beach

Get ready to celebrate Easter Brunch in Newport Beach. A handful of local restaurants are serving Easter Brunch this Sunday, April 20, but hop to it and make your reservation soon before the Easter bunny leaves town.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Celebrate Easter Sunday the Winery Way! The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar is hosting a very special Easter brunch on Sunday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be featuring a special Spring-inspired, prix-fixe menu, courtesy of Executive Chef Yvon Goetz. Guests are able to enhance their Easter Brunch with a seafood tower or partake in endless mimosas. Beverages, tax, and gratuity separate. To learn more or to make reservations, please call (949) 999-6622 or visit www.thewineryrestaurants.com.

Fable & Spirit

This Easter Sunday, Fable & Spirit Executive Chef David Shofner sets the tone with an elevated take on classic Brunch favorites. Standout offerings include wood-fired Shakshuka featuring baked eggs, poblano, Moroccan spiced tomato, crème fraiche, and queso fresco, served with naan; and house-smoked salmon on sweet anise toast, with everything bagel spice, citrus-infused red onion, dill crème fraiche, hardboiled egg, and crispy capers. Kids will enjoy crispy edge sourdough pancakes. Brunch will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter dinner will be offered from 4:30 to 8 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, (949) 409-9913 or visit http://www.fableandspirit.com.

The Mayor’s Table at Lido House

Celebrate Easter at Lido House with a curated brunch at The Mayor’s Table, led by Chef Partner Riley Huddleston. Begin your experience with a selection of starters and chef-driven stations, featuring a juice bar, designer bagel bar, raw bar, and other delights. Main courses include ribeye steak, lobster benedict, Kurobuta ham and carrot Bolognese. Save room for Easter treats from the dessert station such as Chef Sanchez’s signature carrot cake or chocolate-covered strawberries.

Visit https://lidohousehotel.com/mayors-table-pacific-pub.html.

Pelican Hill Resort

Pelican Hill Resort has three ways to celebrate Easter.

Easter Brunch in The Great Room is served 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Great Room Buffet features an abundant array of seasonal specialties items like Snake River Farms pork loin and grilled asparagus with lemon and prosciutto and classic dishes like pancakes and omelets. Beautiful displays of charcuterie, salads, and even a display of homemade infused butters ensure every guest is delighted. A live pianist adds a lovely note to the experience.

All-Day Easter Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. an features elevated stations of pristine seafood, a caviar trolley and poke bar to complement an array of breakfast favorites, fresh salads, artisanal breads, and charcuterie. Signature dishes like harissa-rubbed leg of lamb and beef tenderloin are not to be missed. Guests will enjoy a strolling violinist in the middle of the day.

Easter Brunch at Coliseum Pool & Grill is served 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fresh bakery display, omelet bar, and grazing table complement a la carte items from the menu including Caprese avocado toast, brûléed oats, classic eggs benedict, and buttermilk pancakes.

Visit https://www.pelicanhill.com/dining/upcoming-events/ for details.

The Bungalow Restaurant

The Bungalow has a two-course prix fixe menu available on Easter Sunday for only $39 per guest. Start with a basket of freshly baked assorted muffins. Choose from six first course selections including lobster bisque and heirloom tomato salad, then choose from eight entrees including eggs benedict, crème brûlée French toast, and grilled king salmon. There is a supplemental charge for desserts. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Five Crowns Restaurant

Hop on over to Five Crowns Restaurant on Easter Sunday for decadent brunch and dinner offerings.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Five Crowns will offer brunch specials, including roasted prime ribs of beef benedict with poached eggs, and ham & eggs with roasted potatoes.

From 2:30 to 8 p.m., Five Crowns will offer dinner specials, including lumina lamb rack with an herb crust, and roasted akaushi prime ribs of beef with Yorkshire pudding.

For the full menus and to make reservations, please visit www.lawrysonline.com.