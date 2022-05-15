Upcoming Plant and Flower Shows at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar

Share this:

Calling all plant and flower enthusiasts!

Sherman Library & Gardens, in partnership with local plant societies, will present a variety of plant and flower shows throughout 2022. These exhibits and sales offer guests the opportunity to view wonderful plants and blooms, learn from plant specialists and buy locally grown plants.

The two-day weekend shows include an exhibit, sale, family activities, and talks from plant experts. Complimentary lectures and/or demonstrations will occur at 11:30 a.m. on most show days.

Plant & Flower Shows are free with garden admission, and always free for members. Save the date for the following shows:

June 4 & 5: Fuchsia Flower Show and Sale / Presented by Orange County Fuchsia Society

June 18 & 19: Carnivorous Plant Show and Sale / Presented by Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts

July 16 & 17: Plant-O-Rama Plant Sale

August 6 & 7: Bonsai Show and Sale / Presented by Orange Empire Bonsai Society

September 17 & 18: Begonia Plant Show and Sale / Presented by Southern California Begonia Society

September 24 & 25: Hibiscus Show and Sale / Presented by Southern California Hibiscus Society

October 22 & 23: Chrysanthemum Flower Show and Sale / Presented by Orange County Chrysanthemum Society

Sherman Library & Gardens is open daily 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Garden admission is $5.00 and free for Members. Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. Call (949) 673-2261 or visit https://www.thesherman.org.