56th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Postponed

After close consultation with the Newport Beach Art Exhibition Ad Hoc Subcommittee and Cultural Arts staff, the City Arts Commission made the decision to postpone the Newport Beach Arts Exhibition, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 14.

Cultural Arts staff are working with the City Arts Commission to finalize the details and will share more information about a new date for the art exhibition. The event will still be held at the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room and Civic Green. The event was previously postponed twice due to the pandemic.

The Newport Beach Art Exhibition is an opportunity for artists to show and sell their artwork to the public in a one-day exhibit.

Awards are given in several categories: Paintings (Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor), Drawings (Ink, Pencil, Charcoal), 3D Art (includes sculpture and 3D mixed media), and Photography. There are also Juror’s Choice and People’s Choice awards.

The exhibition is open to accomplished artists 18 years of age and older. Exhibition is limited to two (2) works of art per artist. Registration is required and will be limited as space permits. Photos of entries must accompany application.

Entry fees: $50 for two entries. $35 for one entry. No refunds once artwork has been accepted. Deadline for entries will be announced once a new date for the art exhibition has been determined.

Visit https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts/newport-beach-art-exhibition for more information.