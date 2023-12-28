Vessel Owners Invited to Apply for New City Mooring Licenses

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach has introduced a new license program offering 16 onshore and offshore City-owned moorings to the public in a variety of sizes. Applications for the initial licenses will be accepted through March 1, 2024.

The new program is designed for vessel owners to lease moorings long-term without having to acquire a permit, sub-permit or mooring equipment.

Monthly fees will be charged based on the size of the mooring, starting at $162 a month for an 18-ft. mooring. There is no cost to apply for one of the 16 new mooring leases.

The licenses will be issued by random drawing from among the applications received by March 1. Assignments will be made based on the fit of available moorings to vessel size. Applicants who do not receive a mooring assignment in the initial drawing will be placed on a waiting list, as will applicants who submit after March 1.

Successful applicants will be contacted after the drawing and have 14 days to execute a mooring license agreement.

The mooring license application can be completed and submitted online via the City’s Virtual Connect application portal.

For more information please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/harbor or contact the Harbor Department at [email protected] or (949) 270-8159.