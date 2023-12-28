Heavy Surf, High Tide Conditions Predicted this Week in Newport Beach

Share this:

Weather forecasts are predicting unusually high ocean surf and swells during the next several days, along with high tides that may increase the chance of flooding in low-lying areas. The largest surf swells are expected at west-facing beaches between the Santa Ana River and Newport Pier.

The City of Newport Beach is taking measures to reduce the chances of flooding, including refreshing the Balboa Pier sand berm and installing additional sand berms where needed. City crews will be in the field to pump water, monitor water levels and address issues as they arise.

Residents are invited to pick up free sandbags at the City’s Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 29 from 7 a.m. to noon.