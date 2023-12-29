Sherman Library & Gardens Celebrates Camellia Week January 22-28

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens will be celebrating their Camellia Collection with a week of events and activities January 22 through 28.

Sherman Gardens features over 120 different varieties of camellia. This winter-blooming plant is at its best at the end of January, and the gardens will be blooming with a vast variety of camellia flowers.

Camellia Week includes talks, classes and displays for everyone to enjoy. Drop in to see the beautiful Camellia Bloom Table, learn how to create your own bonsai using dwarf camellia or discover how to use camellia flowers to create floral arrangements for the home.

The event is free with garden admission. Garden admission is always free for members, and only $5 for non-members.

Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Visit www.thesherman.org.