For 16 years, the Orange County Children’s Book Festival, presented by Timeless Learning, Inc. of Newport Beach, has offered families engaging storytellers, talented authors and accomplished illustrators to enjoy.

Due to COVID-19, hosting a large community Festival was not feasible. With the same excitement and entertainment value the Orange County Children’s Book Festival has now moved from an “in-person” event to a “virtual” Book Festival that runs through Sept. 26.

Even though nothing can replace the experience of attending the Book Festival, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival promises an entertaining and inspiring virtual event. As always, it features celebrity headliners, over 50 popular authors, studio illustrators and wonderful storytellers. This virtual event promises to be exactly what the Book Festival audience will want to see.

The Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival has two parts. First is the “Story & Activity Time” featuring authors and illustrators sharing their work in a dazzling and engaging manner. Daily releasing five new 15-20-minute videos, “Story & Activity Time” began on Monday, Sept. 14 and wraps up on Friday, Sept. 25.

To address current concerns of racism and COVID-19, two panels have been assembled and will be featured during Story & Activity Time airing on Saturday, September 19.

“Be The Change! Stories to Inspire Social Justice & Awareness” is at 9 a.m. and “Good Grief! Helping Kids Cope with Sadness & Loss During the COVID Crisis” is at 1 p.m.

With illuminating stories from their bestselling books, the distinguished panelists will offer guidance on how parents should discuss race with their children and help dealing with loss due to COVID-19 social distancing.

On Saturday, September 26, the Virtual Orange County Children’s Book Festival presents “Red Carpet Time.” This will be a two-session event; a 90-minute morning session and a 90-minute afternoon session. “Red Carpet Time” features celebrities and notable bestselling authors. In addition to hearing them read their books, each author’s presentation will bring insights into their personal stories and their passion for making a difference in today’s times.

The Festival’s headliners include Kristen Bell, Jeff Kinney, Adam Grant and Allison Sweet Grant, Sarah Mlynowski, David Shannon, Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Joy Cho, Chef Gino Campagna, Chef Maria Loi, Patrice Karst, Frans Vischer, Chris Robertson and Georgeanne Irvine.

For more information and to sign up for this free event, go to KidsBookFestival.com.