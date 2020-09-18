Annual Newport Beach Lobsterfest Returns Oct. 4

Share this:

One of the most anticipated local events every summer is the Newport Beach Lobsterfest, normally held in August. After several years at Newport Dunes, Lobsterfest shifted locations last year and took over the Civic Center Green.

This year, Lobsterfest is still taking place, but the date has changed to October 4 and the location is now CampusJax restaurant across from the John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach.

CampusJax has created a large outdoor patio dining area complete with a stage and sound system, perfect for the local bands that have been staging concerts at CampusJax every weekend.

The area is also perfect for the 12th annual Lobsterfest, but this year due to coronavirus restrictions only 80 tickets will be sold for on-site dining from 5 to 7 p.m. However, virtual to-go ticket options are available for those who prefer to enjoy this year’s Lobsterfest from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s how Lobsterfest works: Whole Maine lobster is flown in fresh the morning of the event from Anderson Seafood and prepared on-site. While feasting on lobster, Campus Jax Jambalaya, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, salads, freshly baked rolls, and dessert, diners will enjoy a full bar, beer, wine, opportunity drawing, and live entertainment from Pinch Me! Band.

Event Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Ticket Information

On-Site VIP Experience: $150 per person (Advance Purchase Only). Only 80 tickets available. Includes one whole Maine lobster ($25 for additional lobster) plus Campus Jax Jambalaya, salad, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, drawn butter and rolls, and dessert. Includes complimentary wine and beer, no-host full bar, and an outdoor reserved stage-front table. NOTE: To adhere to social distancing, tables will be available for (2) or (4) guests only.

To-Go VIP Experience for two: $150 Pre-Sale. Includes two whole Maine lobsters ($25 for additional lobster) plus complimentary bottle of wine, salad, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, drawn butter and rolls, and dessert. *Also includes complimentary virtual live streaming of event and concert to enjoy in the comfort of your home while enjoying a lobster dinner. Pick up time at CampusJax: 3 to 6 p.m.

To-Go Virtual ticket: $75 per person. Includes one whole Maine lobster ($25 for additional lobster) plus salad, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, drawn butter and rolls, and dessert. *Also includes complimentary virtual live streaming of event and concert to enjoy in the comfort of your home while enjoying a lobster dinner. Pick up time at CampusJax: 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available through Sept. 30 or until sold out.

CampusJax is at 3950 Campus Dr. in Newport Beach. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lobsterfestatnewportbeach.com