Visit Newport Beach Launches Spring Campaign: Land in Lux

Spring has sprung in Newport Beach, a perfect time for Visit Newport Beach to launch its new campaign: “Land in Lux.”

According to information from Visit Newport Beach, “Land in Lux” is tailored to affluent travelers seeking a luxurious experience and showcases the epitome of Newport Beach luxury for the sophisticated traveler highlighting the most lavish resorts, award-winning dining experiences, one-of-a-kind activities, renowned retail destinations and more in our coastal paradise.

From helicopter tours and private yacht rentals to spa experiences and decadent dinners on the bay, Visit Newport Beach is inviting travelers to live the suite life this season.

Visit Newport Beach has created a new commercial that follows a couple’s journey to their coastal haven of Newport Beach. The commercial follows the duo as they immerse themselves in a world of first-class hospitality, where every moment in Newport Beach is filled with sensational experiences.

From arriving in a vintage Rolls Royce to indulging in lavish offerings throughout their day, the duo’s adventure takes flight as they board a helicopter to take them to a mega yacht in Newport Harbor.

The commercial’s goal is to capture the essence of a luxury experience, tailored for prestigious travelers seeking the ultimate vacation.

“In Newport Beach, leisure seamlessly intertwines with luxury,” says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “As spring officially kicks off, Newport Beach invites visitors seeking an extravagant vacation to bask in the sun aboard a private yacht, or indulge in a luxurious spa treatment. The possibilities for revelry and relaxation in our destination are truly endless.”

The “Land in Lux” landing page is reported to be a digital haven showcasing exclusive offerings that provide visitors with a glimpse into Newport Beach’s most decadent pleasures: exclusive wellness rituals, culinary experiences featuring world-renowned chefs, exhilarating recreational pursuits, and glamorous shopping sprees.

For more information about the “Land in Lux” campaign, please visit www.LandInLux.com.

For more information about Visit Newport Beach, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.