Lighthouse Café Sails into Spring with New Happy Hour and Patio Expansion

Lighthouse Café at Marina Park on Balboa Peninsula opened at the end of 2015, and it’s been delighting locals and visitors with fun menus for brunch/lunch (served 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

One of the many features of Lighthouse Café is its wrap-around, dog-friendly patio, a perfect spot to dine while watching boats cruise past the park.

Lighthouse Café just announced that it has unveiled an expanded patio with 28 additional seats and a trio of firepits.

The restaurant has also added a new Happy Hour available from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Shareable appetizers are $7.99 to $12.99 and include Buffalo Chicken Sliders, spicy Ahi Nachos over wonton chips, and citrus-cured shrimp Ceviche with cucumber and avocado.

Even better for Happy Hour: a selection of $10 signature cocktails including a Grey Goose Espresso Martini, a Tequila Ocho Paloma with Fever Tree tonic, and a light rum-based Marina Mai-Tai with a float of Goslings Black Seal rum.

During Happy Hour, guests can also enjoy half-off beers on draft and select wines by the glass.

“Boasting one of the best views of Newport Beach, our patio presents the ideal setting to enjoy a taste of California coastal cuisine while watching boats sail by or the sun sink into the Pacific,” said General Manager Travis LeCompte.

But wait, there’s more—Lighthouse Café has also added seasonal updates to its dinner menu for spring, including build-your-own Skirt Steak Tacos served with a trio of sauces, Pan Roasted Sea Bass in a miso fish broth, and a Gourmet Burger featuring Wagyu Bee with bourbon bacon jam.

For more information about Lighthouse Café, visit https://lighthousenb.com.