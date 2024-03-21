The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club Hosts KidWorks’ Women’s Pickleball for a Purpose Tournament April 11

Share this:

The newest edition of KidWorks’ Women’s Pickleball for a Purpose Tournament is set to return to the pickleball courts at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club on Thursday, April 11 from 10:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The fundraising initiative is the brainchild of KidWorks Women, a dedicated committee of volunteers who selflessly assists the 30-year-old Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic enrichment, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in Central Santa Ana.

Over the last four years, the KidWorks Pickleball Tournament has raised more than $220,000.

The success of the tournament largely depends upon sponsorships, which are on sale now. For information, please contact KidWorks Director of Development Lisa Gels at [email protected] or (714) 834-9400 x126.

“As a KidWorks Pickleball sponsor, you are helping to place students on a direct path towards college success,” said Gels.

“Your support ensures our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides. “Activities like our College Apps Academy, Campus Crash and mentorship programs are designed to prepare first generation, low-income students on their journey towards college success.”

The 2024 tournament committee members from Newport Beach are chair Debbie Trammell, along with Kathy Ursini, Lori Junkins, Heather Gaughan, Sharon Roy, Jill Schriber, Ellen Small, Wendy Hafer Cox, Susie Luer, Beth Hallert, Sharon Rinker, Holly Anderson and Kyle Team, who is also a KidWorks board member.

Other committee members are Janet Dichiro and C.C. Knowles of Corona del Mar, and Betsy Flynn of Laguna Hills. Also participating in the event is Leslie Seidner, a member of the KidWorks Advisory Council and resident of Newport Beach.

Sponsors committing thus far to the tournament include: Presenting Sponsor – The Gaughan Family; Court Sponsor – Oltmans Construction, Champions Of The Court – The Ammerman Family, Frome Family Foundation and the Schlinger Family Foundation; Darling Dinkers – Wendy Hafer Cox, Cathy Frandsen, Beth Hallet, MB Realty Solutions, Shelly Read and Claudette Shaw; Queens Of The Kitchen – Kathleen Bauer, Helen Fedalan, KPMG, Schriber Family Fund, Kyle Team and Sandra Wirta; Lovely Lobbers – Holly Anderson, Victoria Clement, Tammi Cluck, Sandy DeYoung, Susan Graham, Irrelevant Team, C.C. Knowles, Heidi Lynn, Charlotte Saydah, Barb Siegel, Kathy Ursini and Veloz-Lori & Mitch Junkins. The rosé wine sponsor is Zotovich Vineyard and Winery.

For the past decade, nearly 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and have gone on to pursue higher education.

To learn more about the upcoming tournament, please visit www.kidworksoc.org/pickleball.

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana. KidWorks develops students who are:

Life Ready: Developing the whole person so they can make wise decisions and thrive

Learners: Educating students so they have a brighter future

Leaders: Preparing young leaders who make a difference

The outcome is self-reliant young adults who are equipped to succeed in life and are motivated to give back. For nearly a decade, KidWorks celebrated that almost all of their high school seniors graduated on time and all continued their education. To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.