Visit Newport Beach Unveils Winter Leisure Campaign Designed to Lure Travelers from the Slopes to the Sea

Share this:

“Choose tan lines over lift lines.”

That’s one of the catch phrases being used by Visit Newport Beach in its new Winter Leisure Campaign designed to lure visitors to our idyllic seaside destination instead of the crowded ski resorts.

The new campaign that debuted this month is dubbed “Stay at Sea Level.” The digital marketing campaign offers nautical inspirations for visitors who hope to hibernate at a seaside resort or enjoy a different type of ski experience (think jet ski) on the water.

According to Visit Newport Beach President and CEO Gary Sherwin, the Stay at Sea Level campaign is “a call for visitors to choose the sea over the slopes this season and reimagine their definition of the perfect winter getaway. Newport Beach is the ideal refuge for a winter warm-up. From boundless stretches of shore to decadent comfort food that will warm the soul, our campaign shines a light on all the ways Newport Beach will surprise and delight visitors during a winter getaway.”

The “Stay at Sea Level” campaign runs through March 31, and has three versions using language that reframes winter vacations from the mountains to the sea: “Choose Boats Over Coats,” “Choose Seas Over Skis” and “Choose Tan Lines Over Lift Lines.”

The campaign includes digital placements in Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, Las Vegas and Arizona, along with a 15-second commercial spot reaching in-state travelers.

Social media promotion on Visit Newport Beach’s Instagram, TikTok and Facebook accounts will further showcase winter experiences unique to the coastal destination, such as harbor cruises on an electric boat or luxury lodgings with ocean views.

The “Stay at Sea Level” landing page is a digital resource with offerings that include seasonal hotel promotions, culinary events, and Orange County-exclusive shopping guides.

For more information about the “Stay at Sea Level” campaign, visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com/winter.

Founded in January 2013, Newport Beach & Company is a non-profit organization established to serve as the official marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach. The agency brings together all of the marketing entities connected to the Newport Beach brand, and is designed to oversee separate business units that include Visit Newport Beach, Celebrate Newport Beach, Enterprise Newport Beach and Newport Beach TV.