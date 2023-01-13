Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Contributes $33K to Local Charities

Share this:

In the spirit of giving, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort celebrated the close of 2022 by contributing $33,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations in Orange County.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to partner with so many meaningful and diverse local causes that are making a difference in our community and beyond,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

With its home on the shores of Upper Newport Bay for over 60 years, Newport Dunes values the work of its recipients that work to protect local wildlife and habitats. These organizations include the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which provides for the rescue, rehab, release, and research of marine mammals in local waters, Newport Bay Conservancy, which focuses on the conservation and restoration of Upper Newport Bay, and the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center of Orange County, which is dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned native wildlife.

A beloved destination for members of the community from all walks of life, Newport Dunes is honored to support multiple causes that benefit underserved youth and families. These organizations include Project Hope Alliance, which provides care for children experiencing homelessness in Orange County, Laura’s House, which sponsors Orange County families affected by domestic violence and CHOC Children’s Hospital. Newport Dunes annually partners with Beyond Blindness to empower children with visual impairment and other disabilities to achieve their full potential. In addition to a yearly donation, Beyond Blindness hosts a Beeper Easter Egg Hunt for their students each spring at Newport Dunes.

Additional contributions have been made to UNICEF to deliver aid to children and families in Ukraine, Acoustic for a Change to provide musical instruments to underserved kids, foster children, teens, and adults, and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Southern California to help academically motivated middle and high school students rise above disadvantaged backgrounds and become successful in college and beyond.

For more information about Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort visit www.NewportDunes.com.