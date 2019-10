Share this:

Vuori recently opened a temporary 1,000-square-foot boutique retail space at Fashion Island, featuring its recently-launched line of women’s clothing.

Founded in 2015 by outdoorsman Joe Kudla, Vuori merges activewear clothing with a West Coast vibe. The retailer also has locations in Encinitas, Manhattan Beach, and San Francisco.

The store is scheduled to remain open through the holiday season.

For more information, visit vuoriclothing.com.