Fall Faire Fun at ENC Event

By
Jim Collins
-
0
84
Share this:
Residents pick out pumpkins at the Environmental Nature Center’s 44th Annual Fall Faire on Sunday.
— Photo by Jim Collins

Hundreds of residents flocked to the Environmental Nature Center over the weekend for autumn-themed fun.

The 44th Annual ENC Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch was held Sunday at the Center, at 1601 E. 16th St.

“Be a part of your community while supporting environmental education,” officials encouraged in a recent announcement.

Faire fun included crafts, entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and food from local Orange County restaurants. Food and drink sponsors at the Fall Faire included Tavern House, Sprinkles, Sweet Shack, Mi Casa, Shirley’s Bagels, Bluewater Grill, Kean Coffee, and more.

As always, the most popular activity was hunting for the perfect pumpkin in the ENC pumpkin patch.

The orange gourds came in all shapes and sizes and were available for sale. People also used the pumpkin patch as a background for their fall family photos.

Proceeds benefit the Center’s environmental education programs.

For more information, visit encenter.org.

Activities at the Environmental Nature Center’s 44th Annual Fall Faire on Sunday.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR