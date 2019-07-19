Wayfinding Signs, Kiosks Coming to Balboa Village

Share this:

Finding parking, the ferry, and beach access will soon be easier for visitors in Balboa Village, thanks to a wayfinding signage project currently in the works at the city.

An update on the project was presented to the Balboa Village Advisory Committee on Wednesday at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

The project includes five basic wayfinding directional signs and four kiosks with more detailed maps, placed strategically throughout the village. The idea is to keep them simple and easy to understand, explained city Traffic Engineer Tony Brine.

“I think we’re getting everybody to where we’re directing them to be,” parking, the Balboa Island ferry, and beach access, Brine said.

Staff walked around the village and identified three locations for standalone kiosks with more detailed maps and one location for a detailed map to be attached to a public restroom exterior wall.

The detailed maps will be on a blue and green kiosk or frame, and include marks for “you are here,” local landmarks, public restrooms, bus stop, public parking, and color blocks for parks, shopping and restaurants. Kiosks will also include a wider map showing where the village is on the peninsula, Balboa Island, the local region, as well as a legend. There is also a pocket spot for brochures, possibly the Visit Newport Beach map, as one resident suggested.

The four kiosk/detailed map locations are: Palm Street at Oceanfront parking lot, next to the ferris wheel by the ferry entrance, and base of Balboa Pier, installed on a public restroom wall on Palm Street.

The five directional wayfinding signs are scheduled to be installed at Palm Street and E. Balboa Boulevard (two, on opposite corners), Main Street and E. Balboa Boulevard, near the bus stop on E. Balboa Boulevard (between Adams and Palm streets), and near the Balboa Pier parking lot.

The directional signs will be royal blue with white font and arrows pointing toward parking, ferry, and beach.

The Balboa Village logo will be on every sign and kiosk.

This isn’t the first time BVAC has had an update on the project, Brine said, Wednesday’s review was to reveal the view simulations and get the Committee’s “final blessing.”

With the BVAC’s supportive consensus on Wednesday, city staff will get started on installing the signage, possibly in the fall.

“I think they look great,” BVAC at-large representative Jim Stratton said.

Stratton pointed out that they may need to be replaced as people may vandalize the kiosks.

The finish used on the kiosks is “graffiti-proof” and “as damage proof as it can be,” Brine said, meaning it’s easy to clean and maintain. He anticipates the need to be replaced at some point, he added.

Deputy Community Development Director Jim Campbell noted that the map is slightly off-center and doesn’t need to show as much detail of the nearby residential areas. Several residents and Committee members agreed, noting that they don’t want to encourage visitors to park in the residential streets.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/government/open-government/agendas-minutes/balboa-village-advisory-committee-agenda-bvac.