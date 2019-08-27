Wealth Management Firm Acquires Experienced Partner

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Fourth Point Wealth recently announced the acquisition of Integrity First Investment & Insurance Services, led by veteran advisor Daniel Volk.

The San Clemente resident started in the financial services industry in 1993 and founded Integrity First in 2000 where he’s focused on trust management and income strategies for affluent families.

“Our industry is changing rapidly and I felt that finding a partner with the right values and complementary skills was the best way to serve my clients,” Volk said in a prepared statement. “Also, I’ll be 66 this year and it was important to me to find a partner I could trust and my clients could rely on years from now.”

After a long, careful search, Volk decided to team-up with Chris Janeway, who opened Fourth Point Wealth in April 2018, after 10 years as an advisor with PlanMember’s Santa Barbara Financial Group. Both Janeway and Volk are affiliated with PlanMember Securities Corporation, a nationally recognized broker/dealer with more than $11 billion in assets.

Fourth Point Wealth helps employers and individuals simplify the investment process and grow their wealth. It’s focused on coaching clients using simple principles so they’re confident in their investment and retirement planning strategies.

“We’re all about finding the right fit for clients and advisors,” Janeway said in a prepared statement. “My philosophy on investing and planning is very similar to Dan’s and we bring complementary skills and experience. Having Dan on the team immediately helps us both better serve our clients.”

For more information, visit fourthpointwealth.com and planmember.com.