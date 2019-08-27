Local E-Bike Start-Up Launch Party

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the Electric Bike Company launch party on Aug. 15 in Newport Beach.
— Photo by Charles Weinberg ©

Local startup, Electric Bike Company, hosted a launch party last week and the customizable, high-end e-bikes are on a roll.

A couple tests out a new model of electric bikes during the Aug. 15 event.
— Photo by Charles Weinberg ©

Held at 501 Superior Ave., suite 519, the event included tours of the facility, product demo rides, and food and drinks.

The bikes are built entirely in Newport Beach, according to company officials.

Longtime Newport resident Sean Lupton-Smith founded the new business, which implements a factory direct to consumer business model.

Bikes include: Five-year warranty on the battery, 10-year warranty on the motor and frame, and a 30-day money back guarantee, “no questions asked.”

For more information, visit electricbikecompany.com

Electric Bike Company founder Sean Lupton-Smith demonstrating one the company’s bikes during the launch party on Aug. 15.
— Photo by Charles Weinberg ©

 

Electric Bike Company founder Sean Lupton-Smith explains the features of one the company’s bikes during the launch party on Aug. 15.
— Photo by Charles Weinberg ©

 

Electric Bike Company founder Sean Lupton-Smith is presented with awards and declarations from the city, Chamber of Commerce, and local officials, during the company’s launch party on Aug. 15 in Newport Beach.
— Photo by Charles Weinberg ©
