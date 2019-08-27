Local E-Bike Start-Up Launch Party

Share this:

Local startup, Electric Bike Company, hosted a launch party last week and the customizable, high-end e-bikes are on a roll.

Held at 501 Superior Ave., suite 519, the event included tours of the facility, product demo rides, and food and drinks.

The bikes are built entirely in Newport Beach, according to company officials.

Longtime Newport resident Sean Lupton-Smith founded the new business, which implements a factory direct to consumer business model.

Bikes include: Five-year warranty on the battery, 10-year warranty on the motor and frame, and a 30-day money back guarantee, “no questions asked.”

For more information, visit electricbikecompany.com