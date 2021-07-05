Weekend Photo Rewind: Newport Beach July 4 Celebrations

Share this:

Sunday, July 4 was a flurry of activity in Newport Beach as locals celebrated Independence Day with festivals in Channel Place Park and Mariners Park, as well as the annual Old Glory Boat Parade in Newport Harbor.

NB Indy photographers were out in force. Jim Collins snapped photos of the parades to Channel Place Park and Mariners Park, Lawrence Sherwin photographed the Old Glory Boat Parade, while Chris Trela covered the Mariners Park event.

4th of July is for Families: This annual Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival began at 9 a.m. at Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street and headed down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park for a free festival including carnival games, giant slides, jump houses, arts & crafts and food. Parade participants were encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers.

Independence Day Parade & Celebration: The City and the Mariners Elementary School Foundation hosted the annual Parade and Celebration at Mariners Park. There was food for sale, along with fun games and activities such as water balloon toss, temporary tattoos and sketch artists.

Old Glory Boat Parade: The annual “Old Glory Boat Parade” was sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 291. Dozens of boats cruised the harbor decorated in patriotic colors.