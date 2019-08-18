Wellness Week Returns, Citywide Specials Offered

Share this:

Newport Beach Wellness Week returns next week with a citywide menu of fun fitness activities, holistic hotel packages, healthy eats, and restoring spa services.

Between Aug. 23-29, visitors can find their “self-care sanctuary” with a number of diverse offerings during Wellness Week.

“Take a break from the demands of everyday life,” organizers urge in an announcement. “Build your own wellness retreat (from the special offerings)… Newport Beach invites you to relax, reset and rejuvenate.”

The week will include special deals on activities, experiences, food, and more.

A kickoff event will be held the day before the week officially starts for a “Throwback Thursday” aerobics class at Fashion Island with Newport Peach owner Nicole Kniss. Participants are asked to come dressed in their 80s best for the workout.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. and the class begins at 5:30 p.m. The group will meet at the Neiman Marcus/Bloomingdales’s courtyard.

Interested participants must register to reserve their space for this free event. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

After the class, there will be a wellness happy hour at 59th & Lex with complimentary mimosas, wine, mocktails and light appetizers. Guests will also have a chance to preview pop-ups from a variety of Fashion Island merchants, including Pressed Juicery, gorjana, Rituals and RYU.

For more information, visit visitnewportbeach.com/wellness-week