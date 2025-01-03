Winners Announced for 2024 Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights

Thousands of people descended on Newport Beach December 18 through 22 to take in the sights at the 116th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the accompanying Ring of Lights home decorating contest.
For five nights, dozens of boats from large yachts to smaller Duffy electric boats – all adorned with captivating light displays – circumnavigated Newport Harbor during a nearly three-hour parade.
With a theme of “Christmas Through the Decades,” The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade was made possible by Presenting Sponsors Simple Green and Davey’s Locker, with support from Community Sponsors The City of Newport Beach and Visit Newport Beach, Inc.
In addition to boats bedecked with brilliant decorations, the land-based Ring of Lights encouraged waterfront homes, businesses and yacht clubs to participate by decorating their properties. And like previous year, homeowners – especially those on Balboa Island and Lido Isle – went all out to add to the festive fun.
Hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, Ring of Lights has its own judged categories and prizes awarded.
Christmas Boat Parade Winners
SWEEPSTAKES – THE BILL LUSK AWARD
The Last Hurrah (#75)
Rob Meadows and Cathleen Vick
SWEEPSTAKES – NON COMMERCIAL
Paradise Found (#13)
Greg and Nor Killingsworth
BEST POWERBOAT
My Way (#20)
Les Davidson
BEST SAILBOAT
Traveler (#2)
Michael Lawler
BEST BOAT UNDER 30 FEET
The Rose Maria 2 (#3)
Ron and Rose Cram
BEST MUSIC
Light the World- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (#48)
Jared Turner
BEST LIGHTS – 1st Place
On The Rocks (#9)
Guy LaRocque
BEST LIGHTS – 2nd Place
Mayflower (#56)
Andrew and Missy Mayhugh
BEST LIGHTS – 3rd Place
The Good Seamaritan (#53)
Tim Smith
HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY – 1st Place
Alure (#89)
Lance Charlesworth
HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY –
Valor (#12)
Mike Novak
HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY – Athena (#4)
The Kallins Family
ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 1st Place
Pedazo Fino (#27)
Edward Hedge
ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 2nd Place
Seaswirl (#60)
Steve Shimahara
ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 3rd Place
Pao Pao (#5)
Paola German and Richard Yang
BEST FIRST-TIME ENTRY
Fantasea (#29)
John Stephenson
BEST YACHT CLUB ENTRY
Star Search (#63)
John Lewis – Balboa Yacht Club
YACHT CLUB WITH THE MOST ENTRIES
Balboa Yacht Club
Ring of Lights Winners
Sweepstakes and Best Overall
Darcy Marshall
1604 S. Bay Front
Best Theme
Guy La Rocque
56 Beach Dr
Best Lights and Animation
Gigi & Craig Lyons
2706 Bayshore Drive
Mayor’s Award
Robert Olson
921 Via Lido Soud
Chairman’s Choice
Jeff Moorad
351 E. Bay Front
Best Traditional Lights
James & Judy Busby
111 East Bayfront
“Green” Entry Award
Bruce & Viviana FaBrizio
1407 Bayside Dr.
Photographer’s Choice
Gary & Sherri Moore
732 Via Lido Nord
Commodore Award
Gary & Nancy Myers
22 Harbor Island
Rookie Award
37 Linda Isle
Best on Lido
Craig Atkins
928 Via Lido Nord
Founder’s Award
Shirley Pepys
526 S. Bay Front
StuNews Award
Phil & Mary Lyons
36 Harbor Island
Best Yacht Club
Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club
1601 Bayside Drive
Hi-Tech Christmas
Geof Wickett and Norm Lessard
309 East Bay Front
Best on Peninsula
Craig & Arlene Silvers
1601 E. Bay Ave
Judges’ Award
Lloyd Smith
309 Via Lido Soud
Best Humor and Originality
Marcy Cook
538 S. Bay Front