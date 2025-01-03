Winners Announced for 2024 Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights

Share this:

Thousands of people descended on Newport Beach December 18 through 22 to take in the sights at the 116th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the accompanying Ring of Lights home decorating contest.

For five nights, dozens of boats from large yachts to smaller Duffy electric boats – all adorned with captivating light displays – circumnavigated Newport Harbor during a nearly three-hour parade.

With a theme of “Christmas Through the Decades,” The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade was made possible by Presenting Sponsors Simple Green and Davey’s Locker, with support from Community Sponsors The City of Newport Beach and Visit Newport Beach, Inc.

In addition to boats bedecked with brilliant decorations, the land-based Ring of Lights encouraged waterfront homes, businesses and yacht clubs to participate by decorating their properties. And like previous year, homeowners – especially those on Balboa Island and Lido Isle – went all out to add to the festive fun.

Hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, Ring of Lights has its own judged categories and prizes awarded.

Christmas Boat Parade Winners

SWEEPSTAKES – THE BILL LUSK AWARD

The Last Hurrah (#75)

Rob Meadows and Cathleen Vick

SWEEPSTAKES – NON COMMERCIAL

Paradise Found (#13)

Greg and Nor Killingsworth

BEST POWERBOAT

My Way (#20)

Les Davidson

BEST SAILBOAT

Traveler (#2)

Michael Lawler

BEST BOAT UNDER 30 FEET

The Rose Maria 2 (#3)

Ron and Rose Cram

BEST MUSIC

Light the World- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (#48)

Jared Turner

BEST LIGHTS – 1st Place

On The Rocks (#9)

Guy LaRocque

BEST LIGHTS – 2nd Place

Mayflower (#56)

Andrew and Missy Mayhugh

BEST LIGHTS – 3rd Place

The Good Seamaritan (#53)

Tim Smith

HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY – 1st Place

Alure (#89)

Lance Charlesworth

HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY –

Valor (#12)

Mike Novak

HUMOR AND ORIGINALITY – Athena (#4)

The Kallins Family

ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 1st Place

Pedazo Fino (#27)

Edward Hedge

ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 2nd Place

Seaswirl (#60)

Steve Shimahara

ANIMATION AND SPECIAL EFFECTS – 3rd Place

Pao Pao (#5)

Paola German and Richard Yang

BEST FIRST-TIME ENTRY

Fantasea (#29)

John Stephenson

BEST YACHT CLUB ENTRY

Star Search (#63)

John Lewis – Balboa Yacht Club

YACHT CLUB WITH THE MOST ENTRIES

Balboa Yacht Club

Ring of Lights Winners

Sweepstakes and Best Overall

Darcy Marshall

1604 S. Bay Front

Best Theme

Guy La Rocque

56 Beach Dr

Best Lights and Animation

Gigi & Craig Lyons

2706 Bayshore Drive

Mayor’s Award

Robert Olson

921 Via Lido Soud

Chairman’s Choice

Jeff Moorad

351 E. Bay Front

Best Traditional Lights

James & Judy Busby

111 East Bayfront

“Green” Entry Award

Bruce & Viviana FaBrizio

1407 Bayside Dr.

Photographer’s Choice

Gary & Sherri Moore

732 Via Lido Nord

Commodore Award

Gary & Nancy Myers

22 Harbor Island

Rookie Award

37 Linda Isle

Best on Lido

Craig Atkins

928 Via Lido Nord

Founder’s Award

Shirley Pepys

526 S. Bay Front

StuNews Award

Phil & Mary Lyons

36 Harbor Island

Best Yacht Club

Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club

1601 Bayside Drive

Hi-Tech Christmas

Geof Wickett and Norm Lessard

309 East Bay Front

Best on Peninsula

Craig & Arlene Silvers

1601 E. Bay Ave

Judges’ Award

Lloyd Smith

309 Via Lido Soud

Best Humor and Originality

Marcy Cook

538 S. Bay Front