Women of Chapman Host 38th Anniversary of “Christmas at The Ritz” Charity Luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort

The Ritz Restaurant in Fashion Island was a culinary institution in Orange County for more than three decades. The swanky restaurant hosted numerous special events, including the annual Christmas at the Ritz, presented by the Women of Chapman support group every December.

The Ritz closed its doors in early 2014, but that did not deter Women of Chapman from carrying on the tradition at other local venues.

This year, Women of Chapman celebrated the 38th anniversary of its famed Christmas at The Ritz holiday luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The crowd of more 300 supporters enjoyed greetings from a jolly Santa Claus, a champagne reception, and a silent auction featuring a variety of items from health care to wine to dining and travel opportunities. Chapman hosted both alumni and current students from the College of Performing Arts with caroling, jazz duo and string quartet before entering the ballroom to continue the festivities.

Once the doors to the ballroom opened, guests were greeted by a ballroom awash in festive red linens decorated with the event’s signature nutcrackers and fresh pine greenery with red and gold accents.

The signature Christmas at The Ritz wreath, always on the invitations and programs, was the main focus hanging in front of a beautiful red velvet backdrop, along with shimmering trees and beautifully wrapped packages gracing the area surrounding the stage.

It wouldn’t be Christmas at The Ritz without its signature Ritz Egg, which originated at The Ritz: smoked salmon and scrambled eggs stuffed into an egg shell and topped with caviar. The rest of the four-course lunch included Wild Mushroom Cappuccino Soup, Braised Short Ribs and Chilean Sea Bass, and dessert.

An announcement was made that the Chapman Board of Trustees selected Matt Parlow to serve as Chapman’s 14th president, effective Sept. 2, 2025, following the planned retirement of current president Daniele Struppa from the Office of the President. Additionally, longtime member Donna Bunce was presented with a beautiful flower bouquet to honor her years of leadership.

Guests were welcomed by Women of Chapman President Lisa Hallaian, Event Chair Kristi Jacob and Chapman President Daniele Struppa, who noted that “I know I say this every year but this is my favorite event of the year. The most beautiful women of Orange County are all here. This is my last year as president as you know. Thank you, Women of Chapman, for what you have done for Chapman University.”

During lunch a live auction captured attention, with items such as an Antonello Dinner Party for 20, an Aspen Getaway, Diamond Legacy Tour in NYC, a 20-year vertical of Silver Oak wine, and a Private Tour of Reagan Library with Michael Reagan up for bid.

The effort netted over $300,000 for Chapman. The 200-member group has raised over $10 million through “Christmas at The Ritz” and is completing a $1 million pledge to the Keck Center for Science and Engineering and to the Harry & Diane Rinker Health Science Campus, plus a $1 million dollar pledge to the group’s Student Assistance Fund.

Event Chair Kristi Jacob thanked her 30-member committee for helping make the benefit so successful: Shelly Angel, Donna Bianchi, Jane Bigcas, Adrienne Brandes, Donna Bunce, Sheral Burke, Leslie Cancellieri, Janet Curci, Cynthia De Baun, Donna Di Bari, Barbara Eidson, Robin Follman, Lisa Hallaian, Kathy Hamilton, Michelle Highberg, Donna Hood, Sue Hook, Lauren Johnston, Melinda Kartsonis, Mikey Lares, Kristin Martin, Mary Murfey, Sheri Nazaroff, Mona Lee Nesseth, Jacqui Penner, Anita Seiveley, Marci Sorensen, Susie Tuttle, Susan Villeneuve, Holli Winterhalter, and Chapman Liaison, Erin Peltier, Director of Support Groups.